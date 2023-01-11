(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used a historic address in Papua New Guinea to call for a “swift conclusion” to negotiations over a bilateral security agreement, in the latest move by Canberra to counter Chinese influence in the Pacific.

In an address to Papua New Guinea’s Parliament on Thursday, Albanese praised the close historic ties between Australia and its largest Pacific neighbor, saying a bilateral security treaty would “honor our shared history of service” and be an “example to others.”

It was the first visit by a sitting Australian prime minister to the Pacific neighbor in more than four years. During his trip, Albanese was the first foreign leader to address the Pacific nation’s Parliament since the country was founded. Papua New Guinea was a former Australian colony before achieving independence in 1975.

In his speech, the Australian prime minister said the two countries needed “a treaty based on deep trust and a treaty that builds on the family-first approach to regional security.”

The move by Australia to boost its relations with countries in the Pacific follows growing efforts by the Chinese government to expand its influence in the region. The announcement that China had signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands in April 2022 sparked a diplomatic flurry in the US and Australia, over concerns it could allow for a Chinese military presence.

Australia signed a security pact with the Pacific nation of Vanuatu in December, just two months after sealing a defense agreement with Fiji. The agreements allow for greater military cooperation between Canberra and its Pacific partners on issues from domestic security to disaster relief.

Speaking in Canberra on Tuesday, China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said Beijing wanted to cooperate with Canberra in the Pacific.

“We don’t see Australia’s relationship with Pacific Island countries as a challenge to China. And likewise, I hope that Australia will not feel that China’s normal relations with Pacific Island countries poses any kind of so-called threat to Australia’s national interest,” he said.

