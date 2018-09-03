(Bloomberg) -- In a land renowned for its love affair with beer, alcohol consumption has fallen to the lowest level in more than half a century.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the equivalent of 186 million liters of pure alcohol was drunk in 2016-17, or the equivalent of 9.4 liters per person. That’s the lowest since 1961-62. The main driver for the fall was a drop in beer drinking, the bureau said.

More than three-quarters of alcohol consumed was either beer or wine, according to the ABS. The decline comes amid increased awareness of the health impact from excessive drinking.

