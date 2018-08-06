(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Amcor Ltd. agreed to acquire U.S. competitor Bemis Co. in an all-stock deal valued at $5.26 billion to expand sales of plastic packaging in the Americas.

Bemis shareholders will receive the equivalent of $57.75 a share in Amcor stock, according to a statement. The deal hammered out by Amcor Chief Executive Officer Ron Delia’s marks the company’s biggest acquisition ever, adding $4.1 billion to company revenue -- all of it from flexible packaging products that are typically made of plastic.

Bemis Chief Executive Officer Bill Austen is in the midst of cutting annual costs by $65 million as the company struggles to increase packaging sales in the U.S. and Latin America, its biggest markets. The company makes lids, bags, pouches, wraps and labels for everything from pet and baby foods to bread, coffee and raw meat.

Established in 1858 and based in Neenah, Wisconsin, the manufacturer has 16,000 employees at 56 facilities in 12 countries. About 70 percent of sales are in the U.S. to customers that include some of the biggest names in consumer products, such as Unilever NV, Tyson Foods Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

Amcor is also focused on plastic packaging, with about 53 percent of sales in flexible products and 30 percent in rigid products like bottles, according to a company presentation. It’s the top producer of rigid plastic packaging in the Americas. Nearly half of Amcor sales are in the Americas, with 43 percent in Europe and 7 percent in Australia and New Zealand, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bemis rose 7.8 percent this year through Aug. 3, compared with a gain of 6.2 percent on the S&P 500 Index. Amcor shares gained 0.9 percent to A$15.28 ($11.32).

