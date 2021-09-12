(Bloomberg) -- The virus outbreak in Australia’s most populous state is showing signs of peaking as New South Wales begins easing some restrictions and remains on track to inoculate more than 70% of its adult population by mid-next month.

The state recorded seven deaths and 1,257 new infections overnight, Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Monday. That’s pushed its seven-day moving average of daily cases to the lowest since Wednesday, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The possible peak in infections comes as authorities loosen restrictions in Sydney to allow fully-vaccinated people to gather outdoors for picnics ahead of a full reopening that will occur when 70% of the adult population is inoculated. Based on current vaccination rates, that target will be reached by Oct. 14, according to COVIDLive data.

While some measures have relaxed, authorities are concerned that the unwinding of restrictions could spur a so-called super-spreader event that “can suddenly have a major setback,” Berejiklian said. “Whilst people start enjoying some things they couldn’t enjoy last week, I urge the community, please do not get complacent, do not let your guard down.”

Meanwhile, Victoria state’s outbreak is gathering pace after recording 473 new infections overnight. The state’s seven-day moving average has quadrupled since the start of the month, according to Bloomberg calculations on health department data. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews earlier this month indicated he was abandoning attempts to eliminate the highly-contagious delta variant.

