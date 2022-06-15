(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s bonds rallied, following Treasuries, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of further outsized rate hikes in coming months.

The yield on Australian three-year note slid 23 basis points to 3.46%, while those on benchmark 10-year bonds slipped 18 basis points to 4.02%.

Australia’s sovereign bonds have tumbled over the past week as investors priced in expectations for a quicker pace of tightening by the central bank due to hawkish comments by Governor Philip Lowe and a bigger-than-expected increase to the minimum wage. Aussie 10-year yields had jumped 57 basis points in the previous two days, the biggest gain since June 1994.

