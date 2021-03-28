(Bloomberg) -- Brisbane, Australia’s third most-populous city, will enter a three-day lockdown from 5 p.m. local time Monday due to an outbreak of the U.K. strain of the coronavirus.

Residents will only be able to leave their homes for food, exercise, essential work and medical reasons, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

Mask wearing in public will become compulsory for people in the rest of the state and home gatherings limited to 30 people, the premier said, after announcing 4 new cases of community transmission. The state has 73 active cases, the majority of those returned overseas travelers in hotel quarantine.

