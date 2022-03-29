Australia’s Budget 2022: Here’s What It Might Mean for You

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s center-right government has used an unexpected windfall in commodity prices to roll out a pre-election budget full of spending and investment designed to win Prime Minister Scott Morrison a new term in government.

Trailing the opposition Labor Party in opinion polls, Morrison’s government is trying to tackle rising inflation by cutting petrol tax and handing out cash to voters, while defense gets a boost with a new cyber-security package.Here are the winners and losers from the 2022 Australian budget:

WINNERSMotorists

It’s the announcement Australia was waiting for – the fuel tax has been cut in half temporarily, lowering the price of petrol by 22.1 cents a liter for motorists almost instantly.

Petrol prices have been rising quickly in Australia in the past month, driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the government has been under pressure to relieve households’ escalating costs.

The tax cut will last six months initially, and cost billions for the government. Whether it makes a difference to consumers depends how high petrol prices rise in coming months.

Low-Income Earners

Petrol price cuts aren’t the only relief in this budget for Australians.

About six million people, including pensioners, veterans and job seekers, will be getting one-time A$250 cost-of-living payments which the government says will be delivered “within weeks.”

In addition, more than 10 million low and middle-income earners will get a one-off A$420 tax offset from July 1.

Defense

The Morrison government is playing up its defense credentials ahead of a May election and this budget is no exception.

There is A$9.9 billion ($7.4 billion) in new spending over 10 years for a cyberwarfare and defense initiative, known as Redspice. The government is calling it the “largest-ever investment in Australia’s intelligence and cyber capabilities.”

It isn’t a coincidence this comes after reports of China and Russia’s own growing cyber-security capabilities.

Small Businesses

From Tuesday night, small businesses in Australia will get a A$120 tax deduction for every A$100 they spend on training employees.

Not only that, the same tax offset – up to investments of A$100,000 a year – will apply for small businesses which embrace digital technologies including cloud computing and cyber security.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg added another A$2.8 billion in the budget to help encourage more young Australians into trade apprenticeships, which could help address a countrywide skill shortage.

First-Home Buyers

The government will extend its Home Guarantee Scheme to 50,000 applicants a year, assisting first home buyers to purchase a house with a deposit as little as 2%.

“Helping more Australians to own a home is part of our plan for a stronger future,” Frydenberg said on Tuesday night.

LOSERSFirst-Home Buyers

But the new measures will do nothing to help lower record-high house prices, which have skyrocketed by double-digit percentages across Australia during the pandemic.While the government’s policy will help some Australians buy a home, it may leave them saddled with large debt and do little to ease concerns of young people who are worried they might never be able to afford their own home.

Home ownership, or the lack of it, is often quoted as one of the most important issues among young voters.The Climate

In his speech on Tuesday, Treasurer Frydenberg said Australia was doing its part to tackle “the critical global challenge of climate change.”But despite recent catastrophic flooding in New South Wales and Queensland, there is little new funding in the budget to help reduce Australia’s carbon emissions or future proof vulnerable communities.Cost of Living

Ahead of the budget, economists were divided on the measures being brought in by the government to tackle rising household costs.

The big risk for Morrison and Frydenberg is that by putting more money into the economy through cash payments to voters the government could push up inflation even further.If that was to happen, any cost-of-living gains from this budget could be erased and increased price pressures would fuel speculation for steep central bank rate hikes. And voters will likely blame the government at the imminent election.

