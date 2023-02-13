(Bloomberg) -- Australians’ still significant cash hoard together with mounting inflation pressures number among factors that drove the Reserve Bank’s pivot to a hawkish stance, just weeks after it considered a pause in tightening.

That’s prompted traders to price in a cash rate above 4% — or three quarter-point hikes from the current 3.35%. That may prove prescient given the RBA’s most recent signal that “further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead.”

If policy is tightened that aggressively it would represent yet another win for money markets, which have largely proved more accurate than policymakers in forecasting rate moves during the global wave of inflation.

The following charts highlight what pushed the RBA into a course correction.

The central bank estimates additional savings accumulated by Australians since the beginning of the pandemic at almost A$300 billion ($207 billion), equivalent to 20% of annual disposable income.

That helps explain why, in the face of 3 percentage points of rate hikes between May and December and surging consumer prices, domestic demand held up. There’s more spending power out there than previously thought and as a result the economy can probably withstand higher borrowing costs.

Proprietary data from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. shows “there is still appetite for discretionary purchases,” according to economist Madeline Dunk.

The RBA is worried about inflation expectations becoming untethered, with a Melbourne Institute index jumping to a record 6.4% in January from 5.9% the prior month, based on data running back until August 2003.

The central bank warned in its quarterly policy statement on Friday that longer-term inflation expectations could move higher and “if that were to occur, it would make the task of bringing inflation down harder.”

Governor Philip Lowe spent 2022 talking about Australian exceptionalism when it came to inflation and the policy response, citing relatively benign price pressures and wage gains compared with the US, UK and New Zealand.

He warned against “scorching the earth” to bring inflation down, as an overly-aggressive approach would drive up unemployment and damage the economy.

However, in the final three months of last year underlying inflation outpaced levels in the UK and US as price pressures deepened and broadened.

While pandemic-related disruptions to supply chains and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initially drove up Australian prices, they’ve now gained their own momentum. Strong domestic demand underpinned by high savings, a tight labor market and capacity constraints are now pushing up costs.

That prompted the RBA to revise up its forecasts for core inflation this year and to assume a cash rate of 3.75% in putting together its estimates. Yet despite the higher rate trajectory, underlying inflation isn’t seen returning to the top of the central bank’s 2-3% target until end-2024.

While the RBA expects inflation likely peaked last quarter, it has no real evidence to support that contention yet. It has also consistently underestimated inflation in this cycle.

Unemployment hovering around a 50-year low and “elevated” hiring intentions suggest wages will keep rising and the RBA appears increasingly worried about a wage-price spiral. Fourth-quarter data on Feb. 22 will be important.

The longer elevated inflation lingers, the greater the chance that workers will demand better salary compensation. The RBA cited its business liaison program showing private sector wages increased around 4.25% in the final three months of 2022, up from an average 3.5% in the prior period. Around a third of private sector firms reported wage hikes of above 5% in the fourth quarter.

“The stronger wage profile goes a long way to explaining the broader upward revision in trimmed mean inflation,” said Phil Odonaghoe, an economist at Deutsche Bank AG, which sees the RBA hiking to 4.1% by August.

“It also goes a long way, we would argue, to explaining why the RBA tilted so hawkishly at the February meeting.”

The two largest housing components of Australia’s CPI basket are rents and new owner-occupier purchases, with sustained pressures in both categories likely to persist in the year ahead.

Housing rents jumped an annual 10.1% in January, having been running at less than 1% through much of 2020, according to property consultancy CoreLogic Inc. The RBA expects this upward trend to continue given high advertised rents and historically low vacancy rates.

The central bank warned last week that the composition of CPI is expected to shift, “with higher inflation expected in more persistent and non-discretionary items, such as rents, in coming years.”

