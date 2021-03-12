(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Mathias Cormann was selected on Friday to head the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, defeating Sweden’s Cecilia Malmstrom in a closely contested race, according to a person familiar with the decision.

As secretary general of the the Paris-based organization, the former Australian finance minister wins a seat at the top table of international economic diplomacy.

Initially created in 1948 to run the Marshall Plan to reconstruct post-war Europe, the OECD is closely engaged in setting norms for the world’s richest nations and producing policy advice on a vast array of areas from economics to education, climate change and taxation.

Cormann will take over June 1 from Mexico’s Angel Gurria who ran the OECD for a decade and a half. In a months-long selection process, the Australian saw off competitors including BlackRock Inc.’s Philipp Hildebrand and former European Commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou.

Christopher Sharrock, the U.K. Ambassador to the OECD who is chairing the selection committee, did not respond to an emailed request from Bloomberg for comment on the decision, which was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald earlier.

Malmstrom was long seen as a front-runner for the role given her experience as a trade commissioner for the European Union. The OECD hasn’t had a European leader for a quarter of a century, despite countries from the bloc making up a majority of the membership, and also has never been headed by a woman.

According to people familiar with the closed-door negotiations to appoint the new chief, it was 50-50 between her and Cormann Thursday evening.

As well as competition from other candidates, Cormann had to overcome opposition from climate scientists, a number of whom published an open letter this month saying his public record on climate change should preclude him from the job in Paris.

The 50 year-old, Belgian-born politician has spent about half of his life in Europe and the other half in Australia. As a Christian conservative, he inhabited the powerful right-wing faction of the Liberal party and tore into Labor’s efforts to combat climate change with a carbon tax.

