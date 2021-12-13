(Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s final Covid-zero strongholds is to reopen -- almost two years after slamming its borders shut.

Western Australia will welcome fully-vaccinated international and domestic travelers from Feb. 5, Premier Mark McGowan told reporters in Perth on Monday. Overseas arrivals without protection will have to quarantine.

“This is a date that some in the community have been waiting to hear for a long time,” McGowan said. “For others, this is an announcement that will cause great concern.”

While other Australian states have gradually reopened as vaccination rates have risen, McGowan held strong and the state’s residents were able to live almost restriction-free lives within its borders. Western Australia only had 12 days of lockdown in total during the pandemic and recorded one death due to community transmission, according to the Premier.

The decision to reopen comes even as New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, records increasing omicron variant case numbers. Early health advice given to McGowan and other state and territory leaders last week suggests the new variant is not as severe as prior strains, he said.

Western Australia has reached an 80% double vaccination rate for eligible people aged 12 and over. McGowan had previously said the state would reopen once it hit 90%, but is now prepared to open the borders in February even if that target isn’t reached.

The differences in state policies has meant millions of residents on the east coast have been able to travel as far as London and New York in recent months, but not to the western reaches of their own country.

“We followed a different model to the others and it’s worked,” he said.

Under the state’s transition plan released last month, all vaccinated travelers will be able to enter quarantine free. Most unvaccinated interstate travelers won’t be allowed in, and those from overseas will have to quarantine for 14 days at their own cost.

All travelers will need to return a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to travel, and some will require additional testing during their stay.

Masks will be required in locations including taxis, on flights and on public transport, and at airports and hospitals, while proof of vaccination will be needed to attend events of more than 1,000 people, major stadiums, nightclubs and the casino, McGowan said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday confirmed Australia will reopen its international borders to vaccinated overseas students and skilled labor visa holders on Wednesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.