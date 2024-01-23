(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s eastern coast is bracing for a second cyclone just over a month after a storm led to widespread flooding and damaged crops, the first time two systems have hit Queensland weeks apart since 2015.

A tropical low is slowly developing in the Coral Sea and is likely to become a cyclone overnight Tuesday or early Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The storm is expected to cross the coast late Thursday between Cardwell and Airlie Beach, the weather forecaster said.

The state’s far north was lashed by heavy rain from Cyclone Jasper last month, which flooded homes and swamped sugar crops, and prompted the Insurance Council of Australia to declare the event a “catastrophe.” The current system has led to the closure of Abbot Point Coal export terminal.

Some regions that are still counting the cost of Jasper are likely to see more wild weather. In 2015, severe tropical cyclones Marcia and Nathan crossed the Queensland coast about a month apart, according to the bureau.

Once the tropical cyclone crosses the coast, it’s expected to bring intense rainfall to areas across central, western and southern Queensland during Friday and into the weekend, according to the bureau. The current forecast track has the storm dropping heavy rain over key coal producing regions.

“The rain and flooding across those more central parts of Queensland is likely to persist through the weekend into early next week,” Miriam Bradbury, a meteorologist at the bureau, said in a televised update. The storm will continue to generate severe weather as it moves over land and widespread flooding is anticipated, she added.

On the other side of the continent, a tropical low is over inland parts of the east Pilbara and moving westwards, and is expected to weaken late in the week, the bureau said. Western Australia’s Pilbara region is home to the vast bulk of nation’s iron ore mines.

