(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy expanded slightly slower than forecast in the first three months of the year, as a housing downturn continued to weigh on growth.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.4% from the fourth quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said in Sydney on Wednesday. Economists had forecast 0.5% growth.

From a year earlier, the economy expanded 1.8%, matching estimates.

The report comes a day after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates for the first time in almost three years to revive household spending -- which accounts for almost 60% of GDP -- and spur economic growth. Governor Philip Lowe says the easing should encourage hiring and investment and help lower unemployment. The wild card is the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.

The rise in protectionism has prompted Lowe’s U.S. peers to consider reversing some of last year’s tightening. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell signaled overnight an openness to cut rates if necessary, pledging to closely watch the fallout from disputes between the U.S. and its largest trading partners.

The currency bought 69.97 U.S. cents at 11:35 a.m. in Sydney from 69.94 cents before the release.

Government spending rose 0.8%, adding 0.2 percentage point; household spending rose 0.3%, adding 0.1 percentage point

Dwelling investment fell 2.5%, subtracting 0.1 percentage point

Household savings ratio rose to 2.8% from a revised 2.6%

Lowe is expected to ease again this year -- with a better than 60% chance of an August cut -- to bring the cash rate to a new record-low 1%. Such a level, together with an easing of lending restrictions, should help put a floor under tumbling property prices that have prompting consumers to rein in spending. In Sydney, housing has fallen 15%.

Australia’s economy is on the cusp of 28 years of expansion, a developed world record; but growth drivers are thinning with the end of the mining and property booms. Government investment in infrastructure has become an important source of growth and hiring and Lowe, in a speech Tuesday night, encouraged it to keep stoking the economy.

The RBA needs the economy expanding at 3% or more to drive the jobless rate down to 4.5%, the level at which Lowe believes it will stoke consumer prices sufficiently to return inflation to the central bank’s 2-3% target.

