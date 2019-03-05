(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economic growth slowed in the final three months of 2018 as consumption remained subdued and residential construction fell, with government spending being the key support. The currency dropped.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent from the third quarter versus the median economists’ forecast of 0.3 percent; it gained 2.3 percent from a year earlier compared with an estimated 2.6 percent, the statistics bureau said in Sydney Wednesday

Household spending rose 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, while the savings ratio was 2.5 percent

Key Insights

Policy makers are looking closely at household spending, which accounts for almost 60 percent of GDP, amid signs that consumers are holding back in response to falling property prices and persistently weak wages

A sustained weakening in the labor market could force the Reserve Bank to resume interest-rate cuts; indeed, money markets are betting on one by year’s end

The economy has been bolstered by public spending. Both national and state governments have opened their check-books as lower unemployment boosted the tax take and reduced expenses. The building of roads, bridges and railways has supported growth

The property slump suggests that the pipeline of residential projects that’s boosted employment could rapidly shrink as developers bow to the reality of insufficient demand and excess supply

Market Reaction

The Australian dollar fell, buying 70.56 U.S. cents at 11:34 a.m. in Sydney compared with 70.88 before the report

Know More

The RBA has kept interest rates at a record-low 1.5 percent for almost 2-1/2 years to spur investment and hiring

RBA Governor Philip Lowe last month dropped a tightening bias as household spending began to look shaky

Sydney house prices have now fallen 13.2% from their peak

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke, Victoria Batchelor

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.