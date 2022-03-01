(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy rebounded strongly last quarter from a virus-driven contraction, as consumers tapped high savings to resume spending, highlighting underlying momentum heading into 2022.

Gross domestic product rose 3.4% in the three months through December from the prior quarter, just shy of expectations for a 3.5% increase, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. That took annual growth to 4.2%, more than double the pre-pandemic pace of around 2% and slightly higher than economists’ estimate of 4.1%.

“Domestic demand drove the growth,” said Sean Crick, acting head of National Accounts at the ABS. The report showed “high levels of household spending, particularly in the states that emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns.”

The result supports the Australian central bank’s view that strong domestic activity will drive down unemployment and help push wages higher. Governor Philip Lowe aims to use record low interest rates to run the economy hot until he is convinced a recent acceleration in inflation is sustainable.

The report will also be a much-needed boost for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is trying to burnish his government’s economic credentials in order to reverse declining poll ratings ahead of an election due by May. Morrison has struggled to regain control of the political narrative after an outbreak of the omicron variant led to testing shortages and supply-chain snarls.

The rise in fourth-quarter GDP was driven by consumer spending, while exports detracted from growth, the data showed. Other details from the report:

Household spending jumped by 6.3%, adding 3.2 percentage points to quarterly GDP

Household spending in NSW, Victoria and the ACT -- which emerged from lockdown -- rose 9.6%, compared with 1.6% elsewhere

The national household savings rate fell to 13.6% from 19.8%

Compensation of employees advanced by 2%, reflecting both increased hours worked and employment

Australia’s economy contracted in the third quarter due to virus-induced lockdowns along the nation’s east coast

Economists see headwinds in the current period including an outbreak of the omicron variant as Australia shifted to living with the virus. Russian’s invasion of Ukraine is also likely to roil the global economy, though its direct impact on Australia will probably be limited.

“The global backdrop has turned less favorable,” Josh Williamson, chief economist at Citigroup Inc., said before the data.

“Conflict in Europe, more nationalistic trade and industry policies from advanced economies in response to the conflict, the risk of central banks tightening too much to curb inflation and failing to engineer soft landings and volatility in financial markets.”

(Updates with details from report.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.