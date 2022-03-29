By Swati Pandey

(Bloomberg) -- (Bloomberg) - Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced A$2.1 billion ($1.6 billion) to boost women’s safety and economic security, seeking to use Tuesday’s budget to repair some of the reputational damage the government suffered from criticisms it was slow to combat the culture of sexual harassment pervading the centers of power.More than half of the outlays, or A$1.3 billion, will go toward protecting women and children against violence, an increase from A$1.1 billion in last year’s budget.“More needs to be done to improve respect for women, achieve gender equality and increase choice and flexibility for women and families,” the government said in the “Women’s Budget Statement.” “Boosting women’s workforce participation is essential to supporting economic growth and raising living standards,” it added. With federal elections due in Australia by May 21, gender diversity has become a major political issue. A survey last month showed 28% of those polled were less likely to vote for the Morrison government due its handling of measures to ensure women’s safety. Australia's political leaders, led by Morrison, issued a public apology in parliament last month for “exploitation, abuse, bullying and harassment” nearly 12 months after allegations of rape in the legislature in Canberra were made public. Former political staffer Brittany Higgins, who went public early last year with allegations she was raped in Parliament, and Grace Tame, a former Australian of the Year, have called out the government for failing to act quickly on reports of sexual misconduct.Apart from safety measures, the budget provides for “a substantial” women’s health package, including support for stillbirth and miscarriage as well as greater access to breast and cervical cancer screenings, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. The government will also spend more on setting up new endometriosis clinics. Frydenberg also announced A$441.6 million in initiatives aimed at boosting women’s workforce participation, including funds to help them seek employment in tech and manufacturing where they have long been under-represented. It will also offer additional assistance to women to build a financially secure future. Women’s workforce participation hit a record high of 62.4% last month. In a bid to further boost that ratio the government announced changes to enhance Australia’s Paid Parental Leave scheme.Under the plan, eligible working parents will be able to share up to 20 weeks of fully flexible entitlements between them. “These changes demonstrate the Government’s commitment to equality of opportunity, increased choice and flexibility for families, and to further supporting women’s workforce participation and establishing more equitable care arrangements between parents,” the government said.

