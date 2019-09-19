(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s financial regulators have suffered another setback in their quest to take a tougher approach to policing misconduct after losing a second high-profile court case in little over a month.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority on Friday lost its case against IOOF Holdings Ltd. that claimed the wealth manager’s executives failed to act in the best interests of pension-fund customers. The Federal Court ruled the company had not breached the law and dismissed APRA’s attempts to disqualify executives.

The ruling comes after the Australian Securities and Investment Commission last month lost a case claiming Westpac Banking Corp. breached responsible lending laws more than 260,000 times. ASIC has appealed the decision.

Friday’s decision is a blow to calls for the regulators to take a tougher approach to policing banks and financial firms, after an inquiry into misconduct in the industry criticized them for failing to hold wrongdoers to account. The inquiry lambasted regulators for favoring negotiation over litigation, then reaching settlements that tend to favor the banks and extracting penalties that don’t have a deterrent effect.

The ruling clears the way for IOOF to complete its A$975 million ($661 million) acquisition of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.’s wealth advisory unit, which had been delayed by the legal action.

The firm was also awarded costs in the APRA case. A spokesman for APRA said the regulator is reviewing the judgment.

Shares of the Melbourne-based company surged as much as 8.1% in early trading, the biggest increase in seven months.

