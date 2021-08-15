(Bloomberg) --

Australia’s latest virus outbreak is creating an unprecedented threat to its Indigenous people, with a tardy vaccination rollout exposing vulnerable populations as the virus spreads from Sydney to threaten more remote Outback areas.

Authorities at the weekend locked down the entire New South Wales state, which on Sunday recorded 415 new Covid-19 cases as the delta variant of the virus spreads. Sydney’s stay-at-home orders were toughened seven weeks after being implemented.

In western New South Wales, hundreds of miles from Sydney, 21 new infections were detected on Sunday. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that at least 16 cases at the weekend were found in the city of Dubbo -- and all involved Indigenous people.

While Indigenous Australians make up about 3% of the entire population, that proportion soars in Outback regions that are now being exposed to the virus for the first time since the pandemic began. These rural communities are particularly vulnerable because of higher rates of underlying health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been under pressure to ramp up the nation’s vaccination rollout, with less than 20% of the population fully inoculated. Just 8% of First Nations people in western parts of the state have received both jabs, and 14% nationwide, according to Shadow Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney.

“With questions about the capacity of local health facilities to meet any potential outbreak, this is a tragedy waiting to happen,” Burney, the first Indigenous woman elected to the nation’s lower house, said in a emailed statement on Sunday. She called on the federal government to publish daily data on vaccination rates and on the availability of jabs.

“The prime minister needs to be held accountable on his promise to make First Nations vaccination a priority,” Burney said.

At least 66 Indigenous people have been infected by the virus in New South Wales’ delta outbreak, about 80% of whom are aged under 40, the Guardian reported. The state’s health authorities don’t release data breakdowns of cases by ethnicity.

“In terms of the risk areas, I am very concerned about western New South Wales,” Kerry Chant, the state’s chief health officer, told reporters on Sunday, adding that the virus has been detected in sewage in other remote towns that are yet to report positive cases.

While the federal government’s bid to boost Indigenous vaccination rates has been tested by the logistical problems of safely administering jabs in remote areas with sparse populations, it has enlisted famous First Nations footballer Adam Goodes to promote their use.

Morrison announced on Sunday that Australia has secured an extra one million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses in a deal with Poland, adding to the 40 million already contracted to be delivered by the drug-maker.

More than half of the extra jabs will be sent directly to areas of Sydney hardest hit by the outbreak, in a bid to boost inoculation rates among people aged between 20 and 39.

The delta variant is placing increased pressure on Australia’s so-called “Covid Zero” strategy, which has relied on closed international borders and rigorous testing to eliminate community transmission of the virus. That has prompted state governments to put more than half the nation’s population of 26 million people under lockdown, threatening an economic recovery.

On Saturday, authorities in Sydney said they would tighten restrictions, increase fines and ramp up policing in the nation’s most populous city.

From Monday, there will be a “visible and increased police presence” in areas worst affected by the outbreak, including members of the riot squad, and an extra 500 soldiers to enforce compliance on top of the 300 already on the ground. Fines will be ramped up, including A$5,000 ($3,685) for quarantine breaches and A$3,000 for exercising outside of guidelines.

Melbourne recorded 25 new cases on Sunday, making it doubtful it will exit stay-at-home orders in the next week. The nation’s second-largest city is in its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began.

National capital Canberra, which reported two new cases on Sunday, is also in lockdown after Sydney’s delta outbreak reached there last week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.