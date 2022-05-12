(Bloomberg) --

Australia’s second high commissioner to the Solomon Islands attempted to confront Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an event in Tasmania on Thursday, claiming his government’s mishandling of Pacific nations had allowed China to sign a security pact in the region.

Trevor Sofield, 78, was Australia’s top diplomat in the Solomons from 1981 to 1985, and said he had previously voted for the government, but was outraged by Morrison’s missteps in the Pacific.

“They’ve simply abrogated their responsibilities to national security. And I see the Solomons as a key element of that,” he said.

The Australian election campaign was shaken up by an announcement in April that the Solomon Islands had signed a security pact with the Chinese government, a diplomatic victory for Beijing and its first such agreement in the Pacific. No details have been released about the final deal, but an earlier leaked version would have allowed Chinese warships a safe harbor in the Solomons, just 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia’s coastline.

Morrison and his government have been heavily criticized by the opposition Labor Party for failing to prevent the agreement being signed, with shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong describing it as Australia’s worst foreign policy failure since World War II.

Sofield was visiting the Ashgrove Dairy in Tasmania when Morrison’s campaign arrived to hold an event. When he tried to get close to Morrison to voice his disapproval over the government’s Pacific policy, Sofield claimed he was “manhandled” by the prime minister’s security.

“I’m pretty upset, as you can see,” he said after Morrison had left the event. “I was physically touched.”

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Morrison said he was following his security detail’s instructions during the event and played down Sofield’s concerns. “He was there in the 1980s, and I’m sure he had many opinions on that,” he said.

Morrison said he had a close relationship with many Pacific leaders, and viewed them as Australia’s “family.” “I have sought to change the way that we deal with the Pacific,” he said.

