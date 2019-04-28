(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s election race is tightening, with a poll showing Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government narrowing the gap against the Labor opposition less than three weeks before voters go to the ballot boxes.

Labor leads the Liberal-National coalition 51 percent to 49 percent, according to the Newspoll published in the Australian newspaper on Monday. While that’s the best performance for the government since Morrison took the leadership in August, it would still see him lose power if replicated in the May 18 election.

With the five-week campaign almost at the half-way mark, both major parties are attempting to win over undecided voters by playing to their strengths. At the weekend, Labor leader Bill Shorten promised to spend an extra A$4 billion ($2.8 billion) to subsidize childcare if he becomes prime minister, while Morrison pledged to freeze Australia’s refugee intake for the next three years in an attempt to remind voters of its commitment to border security.

The Newspoll, conducted April 26-28 among 2,136 voters, has a margin of error of 2.3 percentage points. The regular survey shows the government is continuing to make inroads with voters. It trailed Labor by 8 percentage points in early March.

Morrison still leads as voters’ preferred prime minister, 45 percent compared with Shorten’s 37 percent; that lead is narrower than two weeks ago when it was 46 percent to 35 percent. The two leaders will square off in a televised debate in Perth later on Monday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jason Scott in Canberra at jscott14@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net, Edward Johnson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.