Australia’s center-right Liberal National coalition government has slipped further behind the opposition Labor party in opinion polling, as campaigning ramps up with less than two weeks left before the national election.

A new opinion survey by Newspoll published by The Australian newspaper on Sunday showed Labor leading the government by 54% to 46%, as early voting was due to begin on Monday at pre-polling stations across Australia.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has also closed the gap with Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the country’s preferred leader, with Morrison ahead by just 2%.

Labor has led the government in opinion polling for most of the campaign. The gap between the two parties narrowed in recent weeks, before the latest poll, after some early missteps by Albanese, where he struggled to remember economic and policy details in press conferences.

Morrison and his government are pushing the country’s strong economy and record-low unemployment as they campaign for a fourth term in power.

But soaring inflation has put cost-of-living issues in the spotlight, especially after the country’s Reserve Bank lifted the cash rate by 25 basis points last week, in Australia’s first increase in more than a decade. Albanese claims there is a “crisis” of rising prices and low wages.

A second opinion poll published on Sunday by Ipsos showed an even wider lead for Labor over the coalition government, 57% to 43%, with Albanese leading Morrison as the country’s preferred prime minister.

The polling comes at a bad time for the government, with early voting due to start at specific locations across Australia on Monday. The Australian Electoral Commission told local media it was expecting a rise in pre-poll voting in the 2022 election due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Early voting accounted for 41% of ballots at the last vote in the 2019 election.

