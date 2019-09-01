Australia’s House Prices Jump the Most in Almost Two and Half Years

(Bloomberg) -- Australian housing prices rose the most in almost 2 1/2-years in August, as the recovery in the property market takes hold.

Housing values increased 0.8% last month, the biggest gain since April 2017, CoreLogic Inc. data released Monday showed.

Key Insights

While property prices in Sydney and Melbourne started emerging from a two-year slump in June, the rebound is spreading, with nationwide prices rising for the first time since October 2017.

The nation’s two biggest cities are still leading the way: Sydney house prices jumped 1.6% last month, while Melbourne climbed 1.4%. It’s not all one-way traffic -- home values are still falling in Perth, the capital of mining state Western Australia, and the outback outpost of Darwin.

Four factors have reignited the property market: interest rate and tax cuts, an easing in bank-lending rules, and the surprise re-election of Scott Morrison’s government, which killed off plans by the opposition Labor party to unwind tax breaks for landlords.

Sentiment has risen so sharply, that CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless now says the rebound could potentially turn into a ‘V-shaped’ recovery. Just last month, he said there was “no sign” such a rapid turnaround could emerge.

Much will now depend on the peak Spring selling season, as more supply hits the market. “As stock levels continue to rise throughout Spring, we will get a much better understanding of the depth of the current recovery,” Lawless said.

