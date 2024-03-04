(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Invictus Energy Ltd. has discovered condensate and helium in a project in northern Zimbabwe that was abandoned by Exxon Mobil Corp. in the 1990s.

“Results obtained recently from the laboratory analysis conducted do indeed confirm presence of not only natural gas, but also presence of light oil condensate as well as helium and hydrogen in the Mukuyu deposit,” Energy Minister Soda Zhemu told reporters in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare.

The announcement comes decades after Exxon mothballed its quest to find crude in the Muzarabani area. At the time, Exxon concluded that any discoveries were more likely to hold gas than oil. Invictus Energy has yet to quantify the size of the discovery.

The discovered oil is the same classification that produces diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, Zhemu said. The results indicate that the natural gas in Muzarabani is of high quality with minimal impurities and there is no presence of hydrogen sulphide from the samples, he added.

