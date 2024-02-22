(Bloomberg) -- A storm near Australia’s main iron ore-mining region is expected to reform into a cyclone, forcing the clearing of vessels from ports used by producers including Rio Tinto Group to export the steelmaking material.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Lincoln, currently offshore, is expected to track west-southwest and reform into a cyclone Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology said on its website. Harbors at Dampier, Ashburton, Cape Preston West and Varanus Island remain cleared in anticipation of the system making its way south, a spokesperson for the Pilbara Ports Authority said by email.

“Port activity will resume when strong winds from the cyclone have passed,” the spokesperson said. Ashburton and Varanus Island are expected to experience strong winds from Friday afternoon until Saturday midday, they said.

Australia’s west coast is the nation’s most important region for the production and export of iron ore, and also includes a number of oil and gas operations. The storm isn’t yet forecast to directly hit major mining sites in the Pilbara region, but could impact the state’s major banana growing region at Carnarvon.

The cyclone will impact the west Pilbara coast and northern Gascoyne coast on Saturday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall, before moving inland and quickly weakening, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rio Tinto, the world’s biggest iron ore miner, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

