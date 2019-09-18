Australia's Jobless Rate Rises as Workforce Swells to New Record

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s jobless rate unexpectedly climbed in August as the labor force swelled to a fresh record, setting the scene for another interest-rate cut by the central bank.

Key Insights:

Australia’s central bank made back-to-back interest-rate cuts in June and July as it redoubled efforts to drive unemployment down toward 4.5%, its new estimate of the rate needed to revive inflation

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe has plenty of company: his developed-world counterparts have also had to wait for jobless rates to fall to exceptionally low levels to spur wage growth

Lowe’s problem is that even as hiring has remained solid, the jobless rate has been little moved as the labor force continues to swell in response, absorbing all the new positions

As a result, money markets are predicting the RBA will lower the current cash rate of 1% further in coming months; two of the nation’s most-watched economists, Westpac Banking Corp.’s Bill Evans and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Sally Auld, think Lowe will move next month and again in February

Pushing Australia’s jobless rate down is likely to prove an uphill battle as debt-laden households are hunkering down while they grapple with stagnant incomes

Still, signs of a revitalized property market in Sydney and Melbourne, together with rate and tax cuts, a weaker currency and rising mining and infrastructure investment will help the governor’s cause

Market Reaction

The Aussie dollar fell to 67.93 U.S. cents at 11:50 a.m. in Sydney from 68.13 pre-data

