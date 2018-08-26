(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Julie Bishop has resigned as foreign minister and will return to the backbench as the fallout from Friday’s dumping of Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister continues.

The 62-year-old stood in the three-way contest to become Liberal Party leader and prime minister after the ousting of Turnbull, but was knocked-out in the first round, gaining just 11 of 85 lawmakers’ votes. Her resignation comes as new Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepares to name his first cabinet.

Bishop, who was Liberal Party deputy leader for the past 11-years, said in a statement on Sunday she would remain on the backbench as a “strong voice for Western Australia” and had not decided whether she will contest the next election, due by May.

Bishop is “the most significant woman in the history of the Liberal Party,” Education Minister Simon Birmingham told ABC TV earlier on Sunday. “She has been an outstanding foreign minister.”

Turnbull on Friday said Bishop, a longtime friend, had been Australia’s finest foreign minister.

