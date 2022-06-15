(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s key power market suspended spot trading as it attempts to ease an electricity crunch that’s been worsened by some plants withholding supply after the introduction of price caps.

The Australian Energy Market Operator said it was taking the action after some generators failed to respond to requests to fire up shuttered units and help add more supply to the country’s main grid.

Outages at coal-fired power plants, reduced renewable generation and a cold-weather snap have put Australia’s electricity network under major strain, triggering warnings over potential disruptions and prompting regulators to impose limits on prices.

“We have been able to avoid so far any significant load shedding events or, of course, any blackouts,” Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate change and energy minister, told reporters Wednesday in Gladstone, Queensland. “That will likely continue to be the case.”

Read more: How Australia Is Transforming Grids Away From Coal Power

AEMO operates Australia’s National Electricity Market, which connects New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania, delivering about 80% of all power consumed in the country.

“In the current situation suspending the market is the best way to ensure a reliable supply of electricity for Australian homes and businesses,” AEMO Chief Executive Officer Daniel Westerman said in a Wednesday statement. “The situation in recent days has posed challenges to the entire energy industry.”

The operator had been forced to compel plants to deliver 5 gigawatts of generation through direct intervention in the market on Tuesday, according to the statement.

AEMO will review the halt to spot markets daily, and apply a previously agreed suspension pricing schedule to cover each of its regions, according to the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.