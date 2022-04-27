(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s main opposition Labor Party will make it tougher for lawmakers to use the nation’s A$3.5 trillion ($2.5 trillion) of pensions savings as a honeypot to win over cash-strapped voters.

Currently, companies must pay 10% of a worker’s salary into the so-called superannuation system that aims to make people less reliant on the state pension in retirement. However, that purpose hasn’t been enshrined in law, and allowed furloughed workers to tap their savings for income support in the pandemic, while junior lawmakers have suggested first-home buyers use their retirement funds for a house deposit.

Speaking about policies ahead of a May 21 election, Labor’s superannuation spokesman Stephen Jones said the system’s purpose is “to deliver a healthy retirement and dignified retirement for all Australians” in a speech in the Gold Coast. “We will enshrine this in legislation.”

Should it win government next month, Labor will ensure compulsory employer contributions will gradually rise to 12% of a worker’s wage by 2025, which will deliver a generation from complete reliance on the state pension, Jones said.

Here’s what else the party plans to do:

Require the Australian Tax Office to set targets to recover unpaid superannuation contributions, currently estimated at A$6 billion per year. Workers, unions and their representatives will have greater power to collect unpaid contributions by including superannuation in the national employment standards alongside annual leave and sick pay, Jones said

Review existing pension fund performance benchmarks to remove “unintended consequences” that are having “perverse effects” without being prescriptive on what funds can, or can’t invest in

