(Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia is considering selling its Indonesian unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would help the lender raise cash while exiting a non-core market.

Australia’s biggest bank by market value is working with a financial adviser to help gauge interest in PT Bank Commonwealth, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A sale could value the assets at several hundred million dollars and attract interest from other regional lenders seeking to expand in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, the people said.

Bank Commonwealth focuses on retail banking as well as financial offerings for small-to-medium enterprises in Indonesia, according to its website. It also provides wealth management services.

Considerations are preliminary and CBA could still decide against pursuing a deal, the people said. A representative for CBA declined to comment.

A sale would follow CBA’s disposal of Bank Commonwealth’s life insurance arm, which it agreed to sell to billionaire Richard Li’s FWD Group Holdings Ltd. for A$426 million ($281 million) in 2018. The deal was completed almost two years later. As part of the transaction, Bank Commonwealth signed a 15-year life insurance distribution agreement with FWD.

CBA first opened a representative office in Indonesia back in 1992, followed by a joint venture to provide corporate banking services to local companies five years later. In 2000, the Australian bank became a majority shareholder in the venture, which then became Bank Commonwealth, and has since expanded both organically and via acquisitions. It had total assets of 20 trillion rupiah ($1.3 billion) as of April 2021.

