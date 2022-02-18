(Bloomberg) -- The state of Western Australia is to re-open to travelers in a fortnight, meaning the entire country will soon be living with Covid-19 as one of the world’s strictest virus control regimes comes to an end.

Premier Mark McGowan made the announcement on Friday afternoon, saying that double-vaccinated international visitors would be allowed to enter the state quarantine-free from March 3. Australian residents traveling from another state will be required to have three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

“The virus is already here, and we cannot stop its spread,” said McGowan. “March 3 will be a step forward for Western Australia.”

McGowan acknowledged some Western Australians would be “apprehensive” at the news, but noted vaccination rates were exceptionally high.

Western Australia was one of the world’s last Covid-zero holdouts. It maintained strict border measures to isolate the state of 2.7 million people from the rest of the country, which in recent months has moved to lived with the virus.

The state had previously planned to re-open to the rest of Australia on Feb. 5, but McGowan delayed lifting border restrictions amid concerns vaccination rates were not high enough to avoid dangerous outbreaks of Covid-19.

Since then, the state has seen a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant, with 202 cases reported on Friday.

