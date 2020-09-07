(Bloomberg) -- Two Australian journalists based in China have fled the country as diplomatic relations between the trading partners worsen.

“The Australian government has provided consular support to two Australian journalists in China to assist their return,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our embassy in Beijing and consulate-general in Shanghai engaged with Chinese government authorities to ensure their wellbeing and return.”

The journalists, the last Australian reporters based in mainland China, are Bill Birtles, the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s Beijing correspondent, and Mike Smith, the Australian Financial Review’s Shanghai correspondent, the ABC reported. They were rushed out of the country after police demanded interviews with them, it said.

Their departure from China comes a week after Australia revealed Chinese-born Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen who worked for eight years as an anchor at a government-run English-language news channel, had been detained by authorities.

“The Australian government continues to provide consular support to Australian citizens detained in China, including Ms. Cheng Lei,” Payne said in Tuesday’s statement.

Australia’s relationship with its largest trading partner has worsened since Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government called in April for independent investigators to be allowed into Wuhan’s wet markets to probe for the source of the pandemic.

