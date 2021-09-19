17m ago
Australia’s Morrison Says Cabinet Member Resigned Over Donation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a member of his federal cabinet has resigned days after disclosing that he’d accepted an anonymous donation to help cover legal fees in a defamation case.
Industry Minister Christian Porter stepped down after being unable to “conclusively rule out a perceived conflict,” as he couldn’t provide further information about the donation, Morrison said at a press conference Sunday.
Porter’s cabinet position will be temporarily filled by Energy Minister Angus Taylor, Morrison said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:14
Across Canada, vaccine passports are a patchwork. Here's what that looks like
-
6:50
World’s wealthiest families gained US$312B over past year
-
7:43
Americans see worst buying conditions in decades on high prices
-
3:16
Climate change may halve sugar and coffee output by 2099
-
Elizabeth Holmes' lawyer pokes at whistle-blower, delicately
-
Asos pledges to fill half of leadership roles with women by 2030