(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s most populous state expects its daily coronavirus infection numbers to peak within two weeks after after another day of record cases on Friday.

New South Wales state recorded 12 deaths and 1,431 new cases, Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. The state’s outbreak has surpassed 25,000 cases since it began in mid-June, 160 of which are in intensive care.

“The best health advice I have is that we anticipate a peak in cases in the next fortnight,” Berejiklian said, noting that vaccination rates had led authorities to that conclusion.

The state expects October to be the worst month for hospitalizations and patients needing intensive care, she said. The state would also be emerging from stay-at-home orders around the same time but that “shouldn’t be a concern,” Berejiklian said.

“We are seeing more and more of our population vaccinated and that is the biggest weapon we have,” to contain the outbreak, she said.

Sydney’s population has been under stay-at-home orders for more than two months as authorities first tried to contain the outbreak that started from an unvaccinated chauffeur who transported infected flight crew, then raced to inoculate the adult population as it became clear it wouldn’t be able to eliminate the virus.

