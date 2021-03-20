(Bloomberg) --

Thousands of residents along Australia’s New South Wales coast have been told to be ready to evacuate, with some of the state’s dams overflowing and torrential rain and flooding expected to continue into next week.

Hundreds of people were already evacuated in the area as the storm made its way down the coast. The Parramatta River in Sydney’s west broke its banks, local media carried photos of a house floating down a river on the state’s Mid-North coast. A “mini tornado” ripped through Chester Hill, a western Sydney suburb, uprooting trees and causing thousands of residents to lose power.

The state is in the midst of an “extreme weather event,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said at a press conference in Sydney, urging residents to stay home and be on high alert.

“The concerning aspect about the weather conditions we are experiencing is the last time we suffered major floods in New South Wales, the weather event passed within two or three days,” Berejiklian said. “Unfortunately, this will be a deep-seated extreme weather event. It’s unlikely the rain will stop until the end of next week, Thursday or Friday.”

The rain is a “very significant record-breaking event,” according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Of major concern is the Warragamba Dam, located in Sydney’s west and the city’s primary source of water. The Bureau of Meteorology expected it to start overflowing Saturday afternoon.

“It’s not going to be an easy week for us,” Berejiklian said.

The flooding comes about a year after Australia experienced catastrophic bushfires that burned more than 6 million acres, and wiped out communities and wildlife amid searing heat and a prolonged drought.

Bushfire Evacuee Camps in Australia Highlight Climate Fears

Summers Now a Month Longer as Climate Change Bites in Australia

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.