(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s bid to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 will only cut the amount of greenhouse gases being produced in the fossil-fuel dependent nation by a third compared with having no plan at all, according to modeling released by the government.

The nation will still be emitting 215 million tons of emissions by 2050 under its new plan, compared with 316 million tons without it, a table in the document released Friday shows.

Still, the modeling shows offsets will only be responsible for reducing net-zero emissions by 94 million tons by 2050. The government expects to close the gap to net-zero with technological advancements emerging over the next three decades, though the report noted that the analysis isn’t a precise prediction of economic or technology trends.

About 70% of the planned emission reductions under the plan, announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government last month, is expected to come from the “technology investment roadmap,” “global technology trends” or “further technology breakthroughs.”

“The modeling shows that a clear focus on driving down technology costs will enable Australia to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 without putting industries, regions or jobs at risk,” Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a statement. “We’ve set out a credible pathway to net zero by 2050 while preserving our existing industries, establishing Australia as a leader in low emissions technologies and positioning our regions to prosper.”

The release is unlikely to ease criticism of Morrison’s policies, with Australia under pressure during the COP26 summit to enact stronger short-term action to combat climate change. The country, one of the world’s top suppliers of fossil fuels, will also continue to rely heavily on projects designed to offset planet-warming pollution.

Morrison, whose government relies on support from voters in communities with strong resources industries including coal-mining, is refusing to impose taxes on polluters, saying strict government intervention on climate change would add pressure on living costs and threaten businesses.

“Climate change will ultimately be solved by ‘can do’ capitalism, not ‘don’t do’ governments seeking to control people’s lives and tell them what to do, with interventionist regulation and taxes that just force up your cost of living and force businesses to close,” Morrison said Wednesday in Melbourne.

