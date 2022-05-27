(Bloomberg) -- An ethnic Tamil family who have been in immigration limbo in Australia for three years will be allowed to return to their Queensland community, after the new Labor government intervened to grant them bridging visas.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the announcement didn’t signal any move to change Australia’s infamously strict border protection policies but it showed the country could “have strong borders without being weak on humanity.”

Priya and Nades Murugappan fled to Australia in the early 2010s, fearing persecution from Sri Lankan authorities, and settled in the rural town of Biloela where they had their two young daughters Kopika and Tharunicaa.

In 2019, the family were sent to the immigration detention facility on Christmas Island, almost a thousand miles off the Australian coastline, amid a lengthy battle over their immigration status. The Queensland community began a “Home to Bilo” campaign to bring them back, which only escalated after one of the girls fell ill with suspected pneumonia while in detention.

“This is a family that were welcomed and were part of the Biloela community. And at a cost of many millions of dollars, have been treated in a way which just is not appropriate with Australian values,” Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday.

Despite the nationwide campaign, the former center-right Liberal National government had refused to intervene. On Friday, interim Home Affairs Minister Jim Chalmers announced in a statement that the family would be given bridging visas and allowed to stay in the community while their claim was assessed. Chalmers described the community of Biloela as “a big-hearted and welcoming Queensland town that has embraced this beautiful family.”

Australia is known for its highly-restrictive immigration policies, which began under former Prime Minister John Howard in the early 2000s. Under Australia’s policies, no one who comes to Australia by boat without a valid visa will be allowed to settle in the country, and many asylum seekers have been sent to offshore detention centers in Papua New Guinea and the Pacific nation of Nauru.

