9h ago
Australia’s Opposition Leader Gets Covid Amid Election Campaign
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Australia’s opposition leader Anthony Albanese will isolate at home after testing positive for Covid on Thursday evening, effectively putting him out of action for a part of the election campaign.
Albanese said he was “feeling fine so far” and will be isolating in Sydney for the next seven days. The leader of the Labor Party was due to travel to Western Australia, according to a statement. Elections are set for May 21 and both Labor and the ruling Liberal National coalition are hot on the campaign trail.
Earlier in the week, Albanese had attended the first election debate with Prime Minister Scott Morrison where the two fielded questions on integrity, health care and security.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:10
How to save for a down payment: navigating Canada's investment savings accounts
-
4:12
That costs what?! A look at how much some consumer prices went up in the last year
-
Freezing Canadian weather brings pancake bliss amid maple syrup boom
-
5:57
Canadians increasingly tapping HELOCs as virus restrictions lift
-
6:47
31% of Canadians don't earn enough to pay their bills: Survey
-
4:49
These are the world's most affordable and least affordable cities