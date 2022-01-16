(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s opposition leader Anthony Albanese said the government needs to respond to Beijing in a way that is strong but also diplomatic, toughening his stance on China in the lead up to the 2022 elections.

The Chinese government’s “posture in the region” had changed in recent years and is responsible for the worsening relationship with Australia, Albanese, the center-left Labor Party leader, said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s a difficult relationship, but it’s an important one. China deserves credit for lifting literally hundreds of people out of poverty. But they also deserve to be called out for their failures on human rights,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Albanese said a future Labor government would work with Australia’s Indo-Pacific partners and the Biden administration to ensure the region remained stable and secure.

An election is due to be held in Australia before May. Although Labor is leading the public opinion surveys so far in Australia, Albanese is less popular than Prime Minister Scott Morrison of the Liberal-National coalition.

In the past, the Labor leader had been critical of the Australian government’s handling of the relationship with Beijing, saying there needed to be “more strategy and less politics” in managing the two countries’ differences.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.