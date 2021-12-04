(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Parliament House will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future after a political staffer for Greens leader Adam Bandt tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staffer is fully vaccinated and tested positive upon return to Melbourne after attending parliament last week, a spokesperson for Bandt said in a statement. Other staffers have been cleared while Bandt, who is vaccinated, is isolating until he receives a result, according to the statement.

Given the positive result, officials “have decided that Parliament House should close to the public until further notice,” the Department of Parliamentary Services said in a separate statement. Authorities said they are investigating possible close contacts, exposure locations in parliament as well as in the broader community.

The Australian Capital Territory, home to capital Canberra, recorded six cases on Sunday, a health department spokeswoman said by phone. Neighboring New South Wales state found 286 new virus cases, while Victoria state recorded 980 new infections, according to separate statements on Twitter.

