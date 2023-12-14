(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s pension funds are cautiously positioning themselves for 2024, with some of the biggest players far less optimistic than others on the outlook for borrowing costs.

They’re expecting another year of volatility as inflation pressures continue to fuel uncertainty for the A$3.6 trillion ($2.4 trillion) industry, which holds almost half its assets offshore. Funds remain wary of the market’s exuberance that spiraled after the Federal Reserve pivoted toward rate cuts next year.

The sector is also under more scrutiny than ever, with regulators raising concerns over funds’ patchy private asset valuations as well as launching court action against two firms over misleading environmental claims. Meanwhile, the government is looking closely at the industry’s annual performance test, which could impact how funds invest in the future.

Bloomberg spoke to some of the top investors at the biggest pension funds to find out how they’re positioning for the year ahead.

Australian Retirement Trust

While markets held a farewell party for rate hikes on Thursday, the chief economist of A$260 billion ART wasn’t rushing to celebrate. Brian Parker remains wary of inflation pressures.

“We still think there is some risk that they’re going to actually have to raise rates again,” Parker said in an interview Thursday. “If inflation were to rear up again, or if the labor market remains particularly strong, they may feel the need to take out one more bit of insurance.”

Chief Investment Officer Ian Patrick is wary of energy supply issues pushing inflation back up again, he said in a Nov. 29 interview. He favors longer-term bonds over holding cash in that environment, especially sovereign notes. ART is seeking smaller exposure to areas like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, commodities and precious metals, and is “reasonably fully allocated” to private markets while being mindful of liquidity issues, he said.

“We still see private debt particularly as being attractive given where rates are at, where bankruptcies are at, where defaults are at, and the fact that banks have stepped away from that market,” Patrick said.

Rest Super

Andrew Lill, CIO of A$75 billion Rest, sees the Fed’s latest comments on interest rates as simply confirming what markets had been predicting. “It basically takes the probability of the Fed cutting rates in 2024 from probably about 75% to 95%,” Lill said in an interview Thursday.

Lill said inflationary pressures remained, along with the risk that markets think that the previous two years of high prices was an anomaly and things are reverting back to the norms of the 2010s.

“It’s really about, are rates going to be higher in this decade than there were in the last decade?,” he said. “Higher rates for longer is certainly an embedded theme in our portfolio.”

Lill is has been adding longer-duration bonds, while also reducing higher-yield exposures. Rest is also looking to invest more in the energy transition and affordable housing in 2024, and has been “moderately increasing” its small exposure to private credit, he said.

HESTA

Fed chief Jerome Powell said it was too early to declare victory on inflation, and HESTA’s Jeff Brunton appears to agree. The A$75 billion fund’s head of portfolio management thinks that inflation risk remains in supply chains and energy transition spending, and markets are being too aggressive with pricing of US rate cuts.

“We’ve got about half the number of rate cuts that the market has priced in for 2024,” Brunton said in an interview. “Economies and economic processes are getting attuned to being able to operate at high levels of interest rates.”

HESTA is becoming more cautious around growth assets like equities, and has been scaling back some holdings. While the fund has been underweight fixed income by a few percent in recent years, it’s now seeing more appeal in defensive asset classes such as government bonds, with yields coming “into a range of fair value,” along with some parts of the credit markets.

“Inflation risk is skewed to the upside, we think not to the downside,” said Brunton. “We’ve added some more inflation protection into our portfolio through the inflation swap market.”

Colonial First State

Like his peers, CFS investment chief Jonathan Armitage thinks the markets are being “overly optimistic or complacent” on a rate cut in the first quarter of 2024. He said key indicators of wage growth, and bigger structural shifts associated with de-globalization, were all likely to keep inflation elevated.

“I’m not suggesting inflation is about to go back to 8%, but I don’t think it’s coming back down to 2% very quickly,” Armitage said.

He’s also been looking for deals in private markets, including debt, particularly in Europe and the US, especially as such investments are suited to environments where inflation remains higher than expectations. The fund has also been buying more bonds.

The fund has also been buying more bonds after the selloff opened up a range of opportunities, he said.

QIC

About the only certainty for 2024 is more volatility, according to Allison Hill, State CIO of QIC, which oversees more than A$100 billion including investments on behalf of public pensions in the state of Queensland. Hill said her fund anticipates anticipates 75 basis points worth of cuts from mid-year onwards. “I think the markets are a little bit more assertive than that,” Hill said.

Even if the market is right, real interest rates will still be around 1.5 to 2% and the near-zero borrowing costs everyone became used to may just become a distant memory, she said.

“That’s quite a material change,” said Hill. “Higher for longer? Maybe that’s a statement reflecting the fact that really it’s more going back to the old normal.”

UniSuper

UniSuper, with A$124 billion of assets, thinks a rate cut in the first half of next year is unlikely, even after markets rushed to celebrate this week’s Fed signal that its historic policy tightening campaign is over.

“Given the continued relatively robust state of the US economy, compared with these more exuberant rate cut expectations, the risk probably lies on the side of fewer or slower rate cuts than now discounted,” Head of Fixed Interest and Macro Research Rob Hogg said Thursday.

One asset that’s appealing in the current environment is Tier 2 bonds, which have been offering yields of around 6.5%, said Hogg. Over the past year, there’s been significant supply of the subordinated bank debt, along with “a good risk-return trade off,” he said. UniSuper has been holding cash for expected opportunities, and remains cautiously opportunistic about finding the right deals.

“The higher rate structure is throwing up opportunities and we’ve seen them particularly in unlisted areas,” said Hogg.

Cbus

The A$85 billion Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund, known as Cbus, is now modestly underweight in both global and Australian equities, said Deputy CIO Alexandra Campbell.

“Our expectation of interest rates remaining higher for longer is also not conducive to strong equity market returns,” said Hill. “The longer interest rates stay higher, the higher the risk of a sharp slowdown in growth, which is also generally negative for corporate earnings and equities.”

Cbus thinks rates will remain elevated due to factors including a tight US labor market. While it doesn’t disagree with markets pricing cuts in 2024, that might be “slightly overdone,” said Campbell.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.