(Bloomberg) -- The industry body for Australia’s A$3.6 trillion ($2.3 trillion) pensions sector says funds are adequately valuing their growing pools of private assets, as regulators ramp up scrutiny of the often opaque investments.

Australia’s pension funds have piled into private assets locally and offshore, and they now comprise almost a fifth of their investments. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said last month it was conducting a deep-dive review of funds with material exposure to such assets, which are valued less frequently than listed investments and can be harder to sell.

“The improvements to investment governance in funds that I have seen, have been quite rapid,” Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia Chief Executive Mary Delahunty said in an interview. “This is just really the regulator saying that they intend to get more involved in that.” She said investment governance was strong, “especially in valuations and liquidity management.”

Delahunty is fresh into the top job at ASFA, an industry body that covers policy, research and lobbying for the world’s fourth-largest retirement savings pool. She joins as funds come under increasing pressure to improve disclosure of their assets as record inflows spur them to invest across a wider range of markets. APRA last year told pension funds they should value their unlisted assets at least quarterly, and more frequently during periods of market volatility or regulatory change.

Delahunty said Australia’s pension funds - known locally as superannuation - had found “valuable exposure” for their members in the private markets, adding the industry welcomed regulator scrutiny. Data from APRA show 17% of total assets was invested in unlisted property and infrastructure and private equity in September last year, up from 13% five years earlier.

“This is something that funds will look at in conjunction with their investment management partners,” she said, adding that many unlisted investments were offshore. “And so it’s quite a task for funds to be able to do that, whilst balancing the cost of continual stepping up in unlisted valuations over time.”

Commercial real estate has brought even greater scrutiny to private markets, with office blocks among big casualties as changing work patterns and rising interest rates hit values. Last year, some of the biggest pension funds told Bloomberg they’d seen writedowns in their property portfolios of up to 20%, though said that hadn’t materially impacted members’ returns.

Cbus, a A$90 billion pension fund, has about 30% of its investments in unlisted assets including a substantial property portfolio. Chief Investment Officer Brett Chatfield said the fund wasn’t planning to sell any assets, even as he expects more pressure to come on valuations.

“We certainly think it’s quite possible the next couple of quarters that cap rates might continue to expand,” Chatfield said in an interview. “Not just in office, but across the whole property sector.”

