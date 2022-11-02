(Bloomberg) -- Australian wealth management firm Perpetual Ltd. rejected a A$1.7 billion ($1.08 billion) takeover offer from a consortium comprising EQT AB-backed Barings Private Equity fund and Australian portfolio manager Regal Partners Ltd.

The Sydney-based company, which oversees nearly A$201 billion, told investors Thursday it had rebuffed an unsolicited non-binding takeover offer from the pair that valued the company at A$30 per share.

“This offer is uncertain and conditional and the Perpetual board believes that it is not in the best interests of its shareholders to engage on this offer and has therefore rejected the offer,” the company said in the statement.

It comes little more than two months after Perpetual itself signed a A$2.5 billion takeover of smaller rival Pendal, cementing near-unrivaled scale among Australia’s money managers.

Consolidation has also been afoot already among the suitors too. Swedish private equity firm EQT took control of the Barings private equity business in March this year to create BPEA EQT at a price tag of €6.8 billion ($6.7 billion), the biggest takeover of one private equity firm by another.

Meanwhile, Regal Funds Management closed the acquisition of Australian hedge fund VGI Partners Ltd. in June, bringing total funds under management to A$5.6 billion, it said.

