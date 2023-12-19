(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the passage of legislation to facilitate the Aukus security pact through the US Congress as “historic,” in a foreign policy speech that placed Canberra’s security focus squarely in the Indo-Pacific region.

The measure will allow the transfer of US Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and reshape “the way our technology, research and defense industries cooperate,” Albanese said on Tuesday. The gains from Aukus will transform Australia’s ability to contribute to regional stability, he said.

“Australia’s future security and prosperity will be defined by the strength and success of our engagement in the region we call home,” the prime minister told an event hosted by the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney.

The speech ranged across a world convulsed by war, the rise of powers like India and Indonesia and challenges to the global order. Australia’s biggest trading partner and the Asia-Pacific’s hegemon, China, and key strategic ally, the US, are currently jostling to forge a new relationship that acknowledges their superpower competition while avoiding a spiral into conflict.

In the past 12 months, Albanese became the first Australian leader in several years to meet with President Xi Jinping and visit China, while maintaining the two nations would disagree “where we must.” On Tuesday, he reiterated that China aims to make the world “more accommodating of its ambitions and its interests” as a revisionist power.

“Yet it is always important to make the point that China’s extraordinary and unparalleled economic achievements have been made possible by our region’s commitment to peace, freedom of navigation and respect for sovereignty,” he said.

Since coming to power in May 2022, Albanese has bolstered the Aukus agreement struck by the previous government, which will see Canberra field a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines by the 2030s, while working to nuance Australia’s foreign policy positions across a range of fronts.

Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have repositioned the country away from a strict compliance with US foreign policy objectives as they try to balance ties with China and the broader region.

Tuesday’s address came as the US has requested Australia’s assistance as part of a naval task force in the Red Sea to protect commercial shipping lanes from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Canberra seems unlikely to agree to join.

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said that while the government would consider the request, “our focus has been in terms of our naval activities on our immediate region.”

Albanese used his speech to emphasize that Australia’s security priorities remain in the Indo-Pacific, drawing on the history of his ruling Labor party.

He highlighted Labor Prime Minister John Curtin’s decision during World War II to defy Winston Churchill and order Australian troops back from the Middle East to combat Japanese forces in Papua New Guinea and defend their own country.

“That anchoring of Australian strategic policy in our region has been a core tenet of Labor defense and foreign policy ever since,” Albanese said.

