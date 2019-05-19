(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Australia’s center-right government is getting straight back to business after its surprise election victory, pledging to pass signature tax cuts to shore up a slowing economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to triumph in India’s general elections and may even win an outright majority. Here’s a look at the deep-rooted economic challenges awaiting the new government

Our economists are revising down their forecasts for China’s growth for 2019 and 2020

The race for the European Central Bank presidency is the most wide open since the institution’s creation, and it’s far from over

Israel’s second interest-rate increase since 2011 is unlikely to be on the table when the monetary committee meets today after inflation decelerated for the first time this year

In the span of a week, President Donald Trump escalated a trade war with his biggest strategic rival, ended a steel tariff battle with the U.S.’s closest neighbors, and managed to both prolong and inflame yet another squabble among friends for at least six months

The trade war will continue to dominate the world economy’s headlines this week as Trump and President Xi Jinping go toe to toe

