(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Queensland state announced a lockdown for 11 local government areas after health authorities discovered six new cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The lockdown takes affect at 4 p.m. local time, according to the state’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

Victoria state earlier on Saturday reported two new locally contracted cases of the virus. Officials in the New South Wales state capital of Sydney, the epicenter of Australia’s outbreak, are due to hold a briefing later in the day.

Australia Sets 70% Covid Vaccination Target to Start Reopening

Sydney’s delta-outbreak cases have forced Australia’s largest city into a lockdown that will be implemented for at least nine weeks. It was extended this week for a third time until Aug. 28.

Australia’s federal government said Friday the country would begin reopening and avoid snap lockdowns once 70% of the entire adult population has been fully vaccinated. The country’s vaccine roll-out has been tardy in comparison to other developed nations such as the U.S. and U.K., with only enough doses to cover 23% of the population administered.

