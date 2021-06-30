Long-Delayed City of London Sale Shows Office Deals Return
DWS Group has agreed to sell a City of London office building after a protracted sales process that was initially thwarted by the pandemic.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
DWS Group has agreed to sell a City of London office building after a protracted sales process that was initially thwarted by the pandemic.
Contracts to buy suburban New York homes have scaled back from their frenzied pace at the height of the pandemic.
Morgan Stanley downgraded its outlook on China’s property sector amid risks policy makers may take steps to cool down the overheated market and further prompt developers to cut their debt levels.
The U.S. Justice Department said it was pulling out of an antitrust settlement reached during the Trump administration with the National Association of Realtors that resolved a government lawsuit accusing the trade group of inhibiting competition among brokers.
Taiwan home prices jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and may reach new highs by the end of the year, though analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs may slow both deals and gains.
Jun 30, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Australia’s booming housing market is showing signs of slowing, even as it wrapped up its best fiscal year since 2004.
Home values rose 13.5% in the 12 months to June 30, according to data released by CoreLogic Inc. Thursday. But, in June, growth cooled in every capital city but one, with national house prices climbing 1.9%, according to the data. That’s slower than the prior month and less than the 2.8% surge seen at the recent peak in March.
High-end properties that had helped fuel a post-pandemic recovery were softer, the data showed. “This easing in the pace of growth at the top end of the market is another clear sign of a shift in momentum,” according to Eliza Owen, head of research for Australia at CoreLogic.
“The rest of the market tends to follow movements at the high end, and this is the first time in nine months that the high-tier growth rate has not accelerated,” Owen said in a research note Thursday.
With about half of the nation in lockdown, selling conditions are expected to be tougher this month. Still, rising interest rates and lack of affordability remain the biggest challenges for the market, she said.
In the rental market, values increased 6.6% in the year to June -- the biggest annual appreciation in rents since 2009.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.