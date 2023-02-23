(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s public sector labor unions are confident of securing bigger wage rises this year as a tight job market and surging living costs boost their bargaining power, raising the risk of yet another driver of inflation.

Nurses, teachers and transport workers have already secured annual pay rises of up to 4.5% in new agreements, according to several major unions. That’s well ahead of the 3.3% overall gain recorded in this week’s wage price index.

Across Australia, negotiations for new public sector pay agreements are beginning to take place at levels in excess of the 1.5-3% ceilings that many governments had previously imposed to contain budget costs.

A jump in public sector pay, which has trailed the private sector in the current upswing, would add impetus to nationwide salary increases and boost the case for further policy tightening. Money market are currently pricing in the Reserve Bank’s peak rate at 4.2%, from 3.35% now.

“The biggest risk for the RBA at the moment is that inflation is stickier and stays for longer than they expect,” said Catherine Birch, a senior economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “It’s certainly something weighing on their mind — the potential for upside risks to inflation and then wages.”

Australia’s wage growth has trailed developed-world peers as the nation’s industrial relations system takes time to gather momentum. That’s fueled fears of building pressures in the pipeline that may take policymakers by surprise.

Inflation expectations climbed to a record high last month and may help explain the RBA’s recent hawkish shift. If price expectations become unanchored then higher inflation could become entrenched and unleash even bigger pay demands, in a vicious cycle.

Peter Munckton, chief economist at Bank of Queensland, reckons wage growth will head higher this year partly driven by the public sector. “It is in recognition that the jobs market will remain tight for this year and inflation will still be relatively high,” he said.

With inflation running at a three-decade high of 7.8%, well above the RBA’s target of 2-3%, policymakers are racing to quell prices via higher borrowing costs, having hiked at the past nine meetings. As a result, household incomes are being squeezed on two fronts.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left government is trying to manage the political fallout by reassuring a heavily indebted electorate that rising borrowing costs and falling real incomes are only temporary.

The national government supported a 5.2% increase in the minimum wage in June and has repeatedly expressed a determination to get better pay for workers after several years of limited increases.

The government’s proposal to link minimum wages to inflation means the risks are tilted to the upside, according to Prashant Newnaha, Singapore-based rates strategist at TD Securities. This year’s minimum wage decision in June is critical too, he said.

This week’s wages data showed the public sector, which accounts for roughly 20% of the WPI, recorded the strongest growth since June 2019. Even so, at 2.5% it was well below the private sector’s 3.6% increase.

While pay gains for government workers are unlikely to outpace those of private sector employees, they are likely to buttress the figures, unions say.

A key limit on public sector wage gains are government-enforced caps that limit increases to up to 3%, including in the three most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. The situation in NSW may change soon given there’s an election next month.

While the center-right state government raised the cap by a half percentage point to 3% last June, it hasn’t indicated any plans to do more. The opposition Labor party, by contrast, has promised to scrap the cap if it wins office.

Over the past year, unions have increased industrial actions to demand pay rises commensurate with price increases — a tactic they say is working. Public sector staff shortages have also become more severe as government employees are lured to private industry by more attractive salaries.

“Now, more than ever, Australian workers need a pay rise,” said Sally McManus, Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions. “Unions will continue campaigning for the scrapping of public sector pay caps.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.