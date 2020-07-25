(Bloomberg) -- Victoria reported five more virus deaths Saturday, bringing the number of fatalities to 61 in the hardest-hit Australian state.

The southern state also recorded 357 new Covid-19 cases, Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in the capital of Melbourne. The seven deaths reported Friday were the highest for Victoria since the pandemic began.

The youngest victim among the latest deaths was a woman in her 60s, Andrews said. There are 536 active cases across Victoria’s aged-care facilities.

Andrews said he was pleased with residents’ willingness to wear masks after his government changed its guidance on their use in an attempt to prevent additional restrictions on citizens.

“If they are worn by everybody we may not need to go further,” Andrews said.

Earlier, New South Wales, which includes Sydney, announced 15 new cases. No new cases were recorded in Queensland.

