(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s key stock index tumbled more than 5%, joining a global selloff on growing bets for sharper Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index plunged as much as 5.2% to its lowest level since March 2020 as trading resumed after a holiday. The move comes after US stocks hurtled into a bear market and global bonds plunged on Monday as recession fears rattled investors.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.