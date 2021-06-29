(Bloomberg) -- Australian health experts are ramping up criticism on the government’s rollout of coronavirus vaccines, saying it’s been too slow and disorganized, and could potentially lead to more lockdowns such as those currently impacting half the population.

“The messaging has really been mixed and I think Australians don’t know which way is up when it comes to the vaccine program,” president of the Australian Medical Authority, Omar Khorsid, said in an interview on the national broadcaster Wednesday. He urged more advertising funding to overcome vaccine hesitancy, adding: “It is effectively like a war, so he let’s take that war-footing.”

Criticism of Prime Minister Scott Morrison government’s vaccine roll-out comes after Brisbane on Tuesday joined other regional capitals Sydney, Perth and Darwin in placing stay-at-home orders on more than 12 million Australians, as authorities battle to contain a spread of the delta variant. New South Wales state on Wednesday recorded 22 new local cases from the day before as it strives to overcome the nation’s most serious outbreak in Sydney.

“Our roadmap out of this is about progressively opening up” through ramping up the rollout, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News Wednesday. He defended messaging around the nation’s vaccination program, saying the government had a “focus on safety.”

The snap lockdowns show the limits of Australia’s so-called “Covid-zero” strategy, which has relied on closed international borders and rigorous testing to eliminate community transmission of the virus. While nations such as the U.K. and U.S. are preparing to open up their economies after widespread vaccinations, a slow rollout in Australia means the economy, and particularly domestic tourism, remains vulnerable.

The government’s vaccination program has been hit by supply-chain holdups from contracted drugs-makers, and confused messaging from authorities about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been linked to rare blood clots. Meanwhile, the delta variant is increasingly leaking out of the nation’s hotels being used for quarantine, with the current outbreaks also linked to mining workers and airline crew who have traveled around the nation.

While there are signs that the latest lockdowns may have sparked a surge in people getting jabbed, the latest Vaccine tracker data still shows Australia lagging. The country of more than 25 million people has administered shots to cover just 14.7% of its population, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, compared to the U.S. at almost 51% and the U.K. at nearly 58%.

In a bid to ramp up vaccinations, Morrison announced after an emergency meeting of the National Cabinet on Monday that the AstraZeneca vaccine would be available to people aged under 40, following consultation with their general practitioner. Previous advice was that that jab -- which comprise the bulk of the nation’s supplies -- should only be given to Australians aged 60 and above.

On Wednesday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took aim at Morrison’s announcement on Monday, saying it wasn’t in line with official advice from the official Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. “There has been no National Cabinet decision about providing AstraZeneca to the under 40s,” she told reporters.

Some state leaders are also pushing for urgent changes to the nation’s quarantine system, saying it’s allowing for too many non-Australian residents to enter the nation, sometimes with infections, even though the borders have been closed to most since March last year.

The Labor opposition, which had a 2-point lead over the government in a Newspoll published Monday ahead of elections due by May, is attacking the government’s vaccine policy, saying the program was too slow to start and relied too heavily on AstraZeneca contracts.

“We’ve got a prime minister who spends all of his time trying to avoid responsibility rather than take responsibility,” Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in an Australian Broadcasting Corp. interview on Tuesday. “That’s why Australia is hopelessly behind when it comes to the vaccine rollout.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.