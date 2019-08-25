Australia's Tasmania Power Link Outage May Last Until Tuesday

(Bloomberg) -- The Basslink Interconnector, which links mainland Australia and Tasmania electricity grids, tripped at about 11 a.m. Sunday and may not be back until Tuesday, according to owner Keppel Infrastructure Trust.

“As a precautionary measure, the Basslink Interconnector remains out of service while investigations are on-going,” the company said in a statement posted to Singapore Stock Exchange, adding that the disruption was caused by a trip in the direct current protection system.

Telecom cables providing broadband services to internet service providers are still operating, it said.

The Basslink Interconnector is a two-way transmission system with a rated capacity to carry about 500 megawatts, according to its website. It runs from Loy Yang, in Victoria state’s Gippsland region, to Bell Bay in northern Tasmania, including a 290-kilometer stretch under the Bass Strait.

